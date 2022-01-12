BARNES, Kim, 60, entered into eternal life on January 11, 2022. She was born May 23, 1961, to Will R. Hurd III and Hattie Hurd in New York City. She leaves to cherish her memory her mother, Hattie Hurd; devoted husband of 34 years, Ronald Barnes; three children, Erica, Brandi and Ronald Jr.; two grandsons, Jaydon and Austin; and a host of other loving family members and friends. Professional services entrusted to Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where a memorial service will be held Saturday, January 22, 2022, at 11 a.m.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jan. 12 to Jan. 20, 2022.