BARNES, Kim, 60, entered into eternal life on January 11, 2022. She was born May 23, 1961, to Will R. Hurd III and Hattie Hurd in New York City. She leaves to cherish her memory her mother, Hattie Hurd; devoted husband of 34 years, Ronald Barnes; three children, Erica, Brandi and Ronald Jr.; two grandsons, Jaydon and Austin; and a host of other loving family members and friends. Professional services entrusted to Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where a memorial service will be held Saturday, January 22, 2022, at 11 a.m.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jan. 12 to Jan. 20, 2022.
Kim was a beautiful person with a sweet spirit. Our sincerest condolences to the Barnes family. We pray God's strength keeps you and the beautiful memories comfort your heart during this time.
Lyndrea, CJ & Tequisha
Friend
January 23, 2022
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Walter J. Manning Funeral Home
January 20, 2022
Kim was a wounderful person. She brought joy and friendship to everyone she came in contact with. You will be missed.
Kimberly Hall-Deans
Friend
January 16, 2022
My sincerest condolences to the family...Kim´s laugh, smile, kindness, and presence will truly be missed.
Tamara Waddler-VSP
January 15, 2022
I absolutely adored Kim...her smile, her brilliance,the way she cared for her family but most of all her love for Jesus was contagious. My children and I will always remember her love for Sunday school...prayers of comfort to the Barnes family.
Johnelyn, Maranda and Martez Hargrove
Friend
January 15, 2022
I had the pleasure of working with Kim at the Virginia Department of Health for a number of years. Kim was bubbly and full of life. I would like to extend my deepest condolences to the entire Barnes family. She will truly be missed.
Paula Garrett
January 14, 2022
My sincerest condolences to the Barnes Family...I worked alongside Kim for several years at the Department of Health. She was always so pleasant and a very hard worker. She will be missed tremendously.
Peace and Blessings to the Family!
Arlissa Washington
January 14, 2022
I worked with Kim and she was such a pleasure. I can't count the many times we met at Walmart and caught up on everyone. You will be truly missed.
Beverly Crumpton
January 14, 2022
To the Barnes Family May Our Great God and Savior Comfort you at this time . One Sure thing We know Sis Kim Barnes love her Some Jesus Christ her God and Savior. God Bless
Carlton and Stephanie Parham
January 13, 2022
I worked with Kim at VDH. She was sweet, caring and thoughtful. She was also a major team player and very good at what she did! RIP Kim! We love you! My deepest condolences to the family.
Donna Justis
Work
January 13, 2022
I worked side by side with Kim at the Health Department for three years. She was always positive and joyful. She worked very hard and always helping others. She loved the Lord and her family. I just found a picture of her two days ago and was thinking about her. My prayers and thoughts are with her family and will miss her.
Anne McMillan
Work
January 13, 2022
My deepest condolences to the family during this time. Thoughts and prayers go out to you all.
Dwayne Easter - VSP
Work
January 13, 2022
I have so many wonderful memories of Kim. I´m really going to miss her.
Dhaval
January 12, 2022
My heart goes out to you during this painful time. Your family will be in my thoughts and prayers.
JoAnn Maher
Work
January 12, 2022
Anna Poole - VSP
January 12, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Alayna Meloy
Work
January 12, 2022
May God bless & comfort the Barnes & Hurd families during this time of sorrow.