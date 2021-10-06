Menu
Kim Sheridan Pollock
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes - Chesterfield
14301 Ashbrook Pkwy
Chesterfield, VA
POLLOCK, Kim Sheridan, 69, of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord October 4, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sheridan and Carolyn Pollock. He is survived by his wife, Kerry Champ Pollock; three children, Aaron Pollock, Amy Darmstedter (Joe) and Benjamin Champ (Elizabeth); two grandchildren, Molly Sheridan Darmstedter and Caroline McKenzie Champ; two sisters, Tracy Dawson (Russell) and Jill Woolmaker (Troy); and numerous other extended family members. Kim worked for the VCU Health Systems and the Ukrop's Corporate Office as an IT analyst. He never met a stranger and could talk to anyone. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at the Chesterfield Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 14301 Ashbrook Parkway, where funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, October 8, with interment to follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Chesterfield
14301 Ashbrook Pkwy, Chesterfield, VA
Oct
8
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Chesterfield
14301 Ashbrook Pkwy, Chesterfield, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Homes - Chesterfield
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Kim will be missed by many; especially his family and close friends. Prayer for Kerry and family.
Myranda Boisvert
Work
October 8, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Linda K Farmer
Family
October 7, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Jeff
Work
October 7, 2021
Jeff Sanders
October 7, 2021
Kim always was so cheerful and a delight to be around. I truly enjoyed working with Kim. I'll always remember are times together at Ukrop's. My thoughts and prayers are with you Kerry and your family.
Julie Lawrence
Work
October 7, 2021
Kim's smile brightened the office. He was a good co-worker and a great friend. He will be missed very much.
Kim Hallstrom
Work
October 7, 2021
Kim, Tricia, Jessical, Ebony
October 7, 2021
FRB Internal Audit Department
October 6, 2021
