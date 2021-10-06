POLLOCK, Kim Sheridan, 69, of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord October 4, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sheridan and Carolyn Pollock. He is survived by his wife, Kerry Champ Pollock; three children, Aaron Pollock, Amy Darmstedter (Joe) and Benjamin Champ (Elizabeth); two grandchildren, Molly Sheridan Darmstedter and Caroline McKenzie Champ; two sisters, Tracy Dawson (Russell) and Jill Woolmaker (Troy); and numerous other extended family members. Kim worked for the VCU Health Systems and the Ukrop's Corporate Office as an IT analyst. He never met a stranger and could talk to anyone. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at the Chesterfield Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 14301 Ashbrook Parkway, where funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, October 8, with interment to follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 6, 2021.