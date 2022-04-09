DEMAREE, Kimberley, passed away on April 5, 2022 in Richmond, after a courageous battle with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer. Kimberley was 42 years young and was surrounded by her husband, Andrew (Drew) DeMaree, their daughter, Emma and her loving family members when she passed. She had many facets to her life; she thrived in her life as a Shitzu wrangler, was a very successful real estate mogul and flourished in her role as the "Dudley Nation" Director of Fun. Her absence in our lives will never be filled. We struggle to imagine so much light, joy, love and happiness being extinguished.Kimberley, who shared her soul with her twin sister, Kelley, was born to Tim and Cheryl Dudley on October 15, 1979 in Lynchburg, Va. Kim was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Al Dudley; her maternal grandparents, Raymond and Barbara (Emma) McGuire. We know that as she entered heaven, they were all there to welcome and embrace her spirit and light.Kim is survived by her DudleyNation family; her best friend and loving husband, Drew; daughter, Emma DeMaree; her identical twin sister, Kelley and her husband, Stephen Florian and children, Noah and Joshua; sister, Courtney and Joshua McCauley; brother, Timothy Dudley and fiancee', Michelle Sjostrom; sister, Kari and Charlie Bowman and their children, Isabelle and Olivia; and paternal grandmother, Virginia Dudley.Kimberley is also survived by mother-in-law, Christine Gindling; father-in-law, Russell Demaree and wife, Linda Demaree. In addition, she is survived by sisters-in-law, Jessica Demaree, Diane Stone, Carrie Wivell, Tricia Elkins; and brother-in-law, Anthony Calderone.Kimberley lived her life to the fullest. She was the definition of joy, happiness and love. She was not only the life of every party, she was a party of one. Everyone she met was an instant friend and she was unforgettable. She fought cancer with grace, sass and grit the same as she dealt with everything she faced in life. Kim's only concern throughout this journey was making sure her family would be okay when she was gone. Kim handled every step in her cancer journey with optimism and humor. She defied science and medical expectations at nearly every appointment, treatment or scan. She exceeded every expectation. She was a true unicorn. She inspired everyone around her to not take life so seriously.Her motto was to live life to the fullest - "Yeah Buddy," Kimberley took on her role as director of fun of DudleyNation with enthusiasm. Upon her diagnosis, she planned and gave our family an amazing year and lifetime of memories traveling around the world through her bucket list of adventures. She was endlessly enthusiastic and ready for escapades and shenanigans. With a big smile and eyes bright, her go-to words were "Yeah! Let's do that." She has inspired so many by her brave journey, her strong faith and positive mindset as the foundation of every day.Kimberley planned her own final preparations to the last detail. As our "director of fun," she put together an epic final party for everyone. Kimberley carefully planned her "Celebration of Life" and all her family and friends are encouraged to attend. Kim would want us to celebrate life rather than be filled with sorrow.On Monday, April 11, starting at 10 a.m., we will have a full Catholic Mass led by her dear friend and parish priest, Father Mike Renninger at:Saint Mary's Catholic Church9505 Gayton Rd.Richmond, Va. 23229.Immediately following, we will have a Celebration of Life at 12 noon at Hardywood Brewery - West Creek, where we will celebrate Kim with fellowship, food and beverages.Hardywood Brewery - West Creek820 Sanctuary Trail Dr.Richmond, Va. 23238Per Kim's wishes, there will not be a traditional burial service. Kim wanted to be remembered as she lived her life, with the good times and laughter we all shared.A private burial will take place on April 12, when her immediate family will bring their beloved Kimberley to her final resting place in Berryville, Va. at the Cool Springs Natural Cemetery. She will be buried under a beautiful oak tree that looks towards the mountains and the Shenandoah River. This is a truly magical, spiritual and peaceful place.Kim loved flowers; if you choose to, her twin sister, Kelley Florian would love to receive them at her home at:Kelley and Stephen Florian1514 Ednam Forest DriveHenrico, Va. 23238.Kim has also asked that you consider making a lasting and significant impact. Donations in her honor, in lieu of flowers, to Leslie's Week. This group meant a great deal to Kimberley. This foundation casts a spotlight on stage 4 metastatic breast cancer patients and their families' journey. Here is the link to make a donation:Kimberley was beautiful inside and out. She was young, sassy and full of life. She never stopped living, even up to the very end. She was a loving wife, caring mother and central member to her family; she was an immediate friend to friends and strangers throughout her life. The world has lost both love and joy with her passing. The world is dimmer without Kimberley's light here on earth, yet we know that she has made heaven even brighter and that we will see her again in heaven, in just five minutes. We love you forever Kimmie D.