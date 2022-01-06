To the family, it is my deepest condolences to you and the family on the passing of your dear love one. Dear Kim, you stood on the banks of Jordan watching the Ships of Zion go by. You said "Lord I got my ticket, don´t leave me here"....you slipped quietly into your eternal rest waving us farewell. Kimberly you have given me insight on how strong of a Leader you were, holding it together when many would have dropped the Blood Stained Banner. You did not waiver, holding up, moving on, and continuing to provide for the family... for you knew that ship was trying to sail without you. There´s so much to say but not enough room to script. I will leave saying...you Free to board that ship to eternal rest. We love you and will always keep the memories of you alive. Love you Kim Henry. Yolanda Kelley

Yolanda Kelley January 13, 2022