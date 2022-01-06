HENRY, Kimberly "Kim" L., peacefully passed away on January 2, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones. She is survived by her five children, Katoria, Orlando, Latoria, Kevin and Kevinique; eight grandchildren, grandmother, six sisters and three brothers and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral arrangements will be provided by the family soon.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 6, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
17 Entries
To the family, it is my deepest condolences to you and the family on the passing of your dear love one. Dear Kim, you stood on the banks of Jordan watching the Ships of Zion go by. You said "Lord I got my ticket, don´t leave me here"....you slipped quietly into your eternal rest waving us farewell. Kimberly you have given me insight on how strong of a Leader you were, holding it together when many would have dropped the Blood Stained Banner. You did not waiver, holding up, moving on, and continuing to provide for the family... for you knew that ship was trying to sail without you. There´s so much to say but not enough room to script. I will leave saying...you Free to board that ship to eternal rest. We love you and will always keep the memories of you alive. Love you Kim Henry.
Yolanda Kelley
January 13, 2022
I send my deepest condolences to the entire family. Miss Kim was the hardest working women I know. She did any and everything to make sure her children and grandchildren had the world and more. I pray for peace and healing during this time. Love, Jess
Jessica Gaskins
January 8, 2022
My sincere prayers go out to her children whom she loved dearly. I met Kim 20+ yrs ago at 2900 bingo. We would faithfully be there Sunday and Monday. Getting the call of your passing really broke me..last I spoke to you, you were telling me of Pam´s passing..we caught up ova the past few months, and said we would get together since we lived less than 10 min from each other. I had no idea that would be the last I spoke to you. You were a friend to many and many loved and respected you because you went to the ends of the earth for your seeds. I love you Louise
Kidada Saunders
Friend
January 8, 2022
My God ! If one wasn't enough now you have called home another...to my nieces and nephews believe you me I am so sorry for your absence , the for us all Kim will be missed broken are everywhere our baby sister , a mother, grandma and aunt my tears has no end I love and will miss her very much....
UGG..
Your brother
January 8, 2022
My deepest condolences to Kim's family especially her babies. She was a great friend to many and a very helpful coworker. Be at peace and stay strong...Rip Kim
Barbara Jones
Work
January 7, 2022
My wife and I send our condolences to our fam to Kim you gonna be surely Missed with that heart warming smile and that giddy up attitude now you have your wings fly to the heavens
William Robinson
January 7, 2022
My condolences to the Henry family. Kim and I grew up together and I´ve always known her to be a strong family oriented person. She often spoke about her children and how proud she was of them. Even through this difficult time, they are going to be okay because she groomed them well. That´s the Kim I´ve known and she will be truly missed.
Cassandra Woolridge
Friend
January 7, 2022
My Deepest condolences to your family I pray GOD give you strength during this difficult time, Kim will be missed and Never FORGOTTEN!!!!!
Janet Scott
Friend
January 6, 2022
I love you so much and will be the Lil Kim you taught me to be! I got my siblings and kids and all your grandkids! Ima hold it down, just like you always taught us! I´ll stop crying eventually and make sure i keep your legacy going! My kids won´t go without just like you raised us! I´ll die trying to give them the world just like you did! I got us! We love you! I´ll miss you til I´m with you!
Latoria Jones
Family
January 6, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Crystal Tidwell
Work
January 6, 2022
My heart and prayers goes out to the family.I met her at bingo years ago and she always had a smile on her face and kept you laughing.May she rest in heavenly peace
Rhonda Hines
Other
January 6, 2022
The family has my greatest sympathetic at this time anything we do any time your all are. In my prayers
Rhonda prince and family
January 6, 2022
To the family of my girl Kim. I am so saddened to hear about her passing. I´m a retired PO worker . We had some deep conversation and I know the love she had for her mom and her children. She treated me with such respect. She will be truly missed. She was a straight up person. God bless her soul. Kiiiiiiiiiiiim
Cathy Roberts
January 6, 2022
Kim was such a sweet soul and had a heart of gold, one of the many reasons why her and I connected so well! I always looked forward to seeing her big smile! She will always hold a special place in my heart and will truly be missed. My thoughts and prayers go out to her family and friends.
Casey Williams "Baywatch"
January 6, 2022
I'm deeply saddened by Kim's loss and my sincerest condolences go out to her family, especially her children that she lived for and invested so much time, energy, and love into. From humble beginnings, Kim made a better life for herself and those around her. She's definitely gone too soon and will truly be missed! Love you Kim.
Alicia Hurdle
Friend
January 6, 2022
My are with the family she will truly be missed sure a sweet person Rip my daughter from another mother you will always be in the heart
Burnette A Harris
Friend
January 6, 2022
I will miss your beautiful face Ma. I love you always.