WHITE-GEREMIA, Kimberly, 53, of Morris, Conn., formerly of Richmond, Va., passed away peacefully on February 21, 2022 after a long, but courageous battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her father, Charles White. She was survived by her husband, David Paul Geremia "Jr."; children, Delilah and Michael Geremia; mother, Joyce Hester White; sister, Teresa White; her special aunt and uncle, Linda and Marvin Hester; aunts, Rose Hamilton and Bertha Hill; and many loving cousins and friends. Her family will receive friends 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 2 at Bliley's - Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., followed by a Celebration of Life at 3 p.m.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2022.