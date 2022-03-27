Menu
Kimberly White-Geremia
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 2 2022
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
WHITE-GEREMIA, Kimberly, 53, of Morris, Conn., formerly of Richmond, Va., passed away peacefully on February 21, 2022 after a long, but courageous battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her father, Charles White. She was survived by her husband, David Paul Geremia "Jr."; children, Delilah and Michael Geremia; mother, Joyce Hester White; sister, Teresa White; her special aunt and uncle, Linda and Marvin Hester; aunts, Rose Hamilton and Bertha Hill; and many loving cousins and friends. Her family will receive friends 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 2 at Bliley's - Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., followed by a Celebration of Life at 3 p.m.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
2
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street, Richmond, VA
Apr
2
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
