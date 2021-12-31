Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Kimberly J. Wilson
Prince George High School
WILSON, Kimberly J. Coalson, It is with great sadness that the family of Kimberly J. Coalson Wilson, 56, announces her passing. Kim will be sadly missed by her husband of 41 years, Robert "Bob" Wilson; her son, Robert Wilson and wife, Jessie; her mother, Evelyn Coalson; her brother, Chuck Coalson and his wife, Janie. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Kim graduated in 1983 from Prince George High School. She was part owner and operator of a tractor trailer with her husband, Bob, until she was injured in an accident and had to retire. She loved being on the road and seeing the country.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 31, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
