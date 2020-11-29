WILEY, Knoble L., Jr., After a long life of love, laughter and fun, Knoble L. Wiley Jr. (known by family as "Junie") of Williamsburg, Virginia, passed away peacefully on November 20, 2020, with the love of his family surrounding him. At the time of his passing, Knoble was in the process of moving to Phoenix, Arizona. Knoble is lovingly remembered by his three sons, Andre L. Wiley (Patti), Pierre L. Wiley (Emily), Jacques L. Wiley; granddaughter, Brookelynn Nicole; sister, Elsie Jones; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Knoble was predeceased by his parents, Knoble Sr. and Annie; wife of 35 years, Juanita; and infant granddaughter, Kaycee Jordan. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a small private family funeral will be held Friday, December 4, at the direction of Adams-Green Funeral Home in Herndon, Virginia. The service may be attended virtually via their website: www.adamsgreen.com
. Private interment will follow in Chestnut Grove Cemetery, 831 Dranesville Road, Herndon, Va. 20170. Memorial donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation
.
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 29, 2020.