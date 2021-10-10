COSBY, Kodi Michael, 42, beloved brother, uncle and son, passed suddenly on October 4, 2021. Kodi was preceded in death by his mother, Carolyn Pope Cosby; father, Louis Leroy Cosby; and a sister, Kimberly Marquette Cosby. He is survived by his sisters, Kesia Cosby Franks (Archie), Kia Cosby Baker (Sean) and Keandra Cosby; nieces, Krystal Gassoway and Jade Franks; nephew, Sean Baker Jr.; great-nephews, Kameron Gassoway and Jayson Jones; aunts, uncles and a host of cousins. A viewing will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, October 11 at Affinity Funeral Service, 2720 Enterprise Pkwy., Richmond, Va. 23294. A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, October 12 in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be at a later date in the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia. Guestbook at affinityfuneralservice.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2021.