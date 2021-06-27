WILSON, Kriss Middlestadt, a lifelong entrepreneur and friend of many passed unexpectedly on June 21, 2021 at 61 years of age. Kriss is survived by his wife of 37 years, Karen Wilson; his children, Austin and Jack Wilson; his brother, Scott Wilson; sisters-in-law, Judy Wilson and Toni Austin; brother-in-law, Mike Austin; and his nieces and nephews, Christie Wilson, Rutger Wilson, Hunter Wilson, Trevor Austin and Chloe Austin; and a number of dear friends and relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents, Shirley and Leonard Wilson. Kriss was born on February 4, 1960 in San Francisco, California, before moving to Wilmington, Delaware, where he would spend much of his life. Kriss grew up in the Green Acres neighborhood of Wilmington and was a student at Carrcroft, Mt. Pleasant Middle and Mt. Pleasant High schools. It was here that he developed his love for sports, business and music. He excelled at swimming, became a star swimmer for multiple teams and was captain of the State Champion Mt. Pleasant High School team in 1978. He then went on to swim for James Madison University on a scholarship. As a young teenager, he had a keen sense for business. As newspaper delivery boy, he was known for exceptional customer satisfaction and received awards from the Wilmington News Journal for extraordinary service. After JMU, he moved to Richmond, Virginia and became a highly respected businessman. All those who worked with Kriss knew he would not settle for any job not done to perfection. Kriss loved all kinds of music but found a passion for the Grateful Dead. He traveled the country, attended hundreds of shows and had a vast collection of recorded material. His life's journey was all about friendships and relationships. He touched so many lives and on so many levels. After moving to Richmond, Virginia, Kriss started a family with his wife, Karen and his first son, Austin in 1995, and second son, Jack in 1998. Kriss and his wife, Karen soon after moved to Mechanicsville, Virginia, which they and their family have called home for nearly 25 years. Above all, Kriss was someone who could enter a room knowing no one and leave knowing more than just everybody's name. He cared and loved deeply and was never shy to make sure you knew that. At his core, Kriss was an entrepreneur and an overall people pleaser. He had many business ventures, starting Superior Document Services in 1998, all the way until 2021, where he excelled at his photographic talent with his development of RVA Drone Solutions. He is not only remembered for his work ethic, but also his pride of his children, family and loved ones, his sense of humor and his relatively flippant attitude about everything. His love and light are known by many and may his memories live on forever. Being the person he was, a Celebration of Life will occur to celebrate his bountiful life on July 11, at the Ashcreek Recreation Center from 3 to 9 p.m. In lieu of flowers, offer love, help and compassion to a person or animal who is in need.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 27 to Jun. 30, 2021.
Grateful to have met Kriss, a memorable man for sure. Many sympathies to his closest family and friends. His spirit will live on through his sons and the impact he had on so many. Just bought one of his prints, "Forest at Sunset." His work was extraordinary: https://fineartamerica.com/profiles/kriss-wilson
Ellen English
Friend
July 8, 2021
Cousin Kriss. My heart is sad. Your generous and positive spirit lit up a room. I am grateful we always stayed in touch and were able to get together in person over the years. To Karen, Austin, Jack, Scott and family, and all who loved him, may you find peace in your happy memories. Jill Watson
Jill Watson
Family
July 6, 2021
So very sorry to hear about his untimely passing. Sending deepest sympathies from the Smarzo family ! Take care of yourselves and each other.
Patty Smarzo
Family
July 6, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Another leaves this Earth too soon. Be blessed, family, knowing Kriss touched so many and left this world a better place for it.
Janis Richter Walls
Friend
July 1, 2021
Our love, prayers and deepest condolences goes out to Karen, the boys, and all the relatives. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Always With Our Love and Prayers!
Robert & Martha Weldon
Friend
June 29, 2021
Very sorry to hear about Kriss' passing. Heartfelt condolences and prayers to his family.
Jeanne Mitchell Bailey
Friend
June 28, 2021
So sorry to hear about Kriss. I worked with Kriss for 20 years and he was a kind and caring person. He had a positive attitude and had a sense of humor that would make people laugh a lot! All of us at SDS will surely miss him! RIP Kriss! My thoughts and prayers are with his family!
Laurie Broocks
Work
June 28, 2021
My sincere condolences to Karen, Austin, Jack Kriss' family and friends. I knew Kriss for many years and adored his 'relatively flippant attitude' as well as his kindness and generosity. He and I shared a message together just last week, so I was broken hearted to hear of his passing.
But I celebrate his life, well-lived, and his legacy of peace and love - and family. Please post details about his wake as they become available.
I will miss Kriss, yet know there are 'Answers aplenty in the bye and bye'.
Jim Burton
Work
June 28, 2021
Kriss your great sense of humor and life loving attitude will truly be missed. I'm very fortunate to have had the opportunity to enjoy your zest for life these twenty plus years. Rest In Eternal Peace!
Cherice Smith
Work
June 28, 2021
It is hard for me to believe that KRISS has passed. Just getting to know him and looked forward to knowing him better. He is missed.
Barry Whiteman
Friend
June 28, 2021
Much love to all of you at this hard time.
Terry and John Pirko
June 27, 2021
Condolences : I met and liked Kriss immediately . We shred many Richmond friends and I followed his Fb posts . What a nice guy ! And straightforward . So sorry , too young . RIP
Jaypickus
Work
June 27, 2021
Kriss was an exceptional person and generous friend. When at Superior Document Services, he was always available and always, always able go to above and beyond. I very much enjoyed seeing his blossoming photographic talent. I will miss him.