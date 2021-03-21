CANADAY, Kristina M., 69, of Providence Forge, Va., went to be with the Lord on March 16, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Byron and Lois Martin. She is survived by her children, David Hatcher II (Angel), Katie Canaday (William) and Kimberly Cridlin (Jayme); former husband, Glenn Canaday; grandchildren, Ronnie, Victoria, Jeremy, Morgan, Corbin and Conner; her siblings Mike, Gary, Steve Martin and Cindy Allred. Kris retired from the U.S. Postal Service, serving many years as a devoted mail carrier and treasurer of the area union for the Post Office. She was a devoted civic community volunteer serving as a Girl Scout leader, helping at the Chickahominy Pow Wow and festival and Samaria Baptist Church, where she was a member. She enjoyed taking care of her grandchildren and her niece, La'Von and nephew, Malan. A graveside service will take place at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Samaria Baptist Church, 8130 Lott Cary Rd., Providence Forge, Va. A walk-through viewing will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday, March 22, 2021, at Vincent Funeral Home, 9923 Pocahontas Trail, Providence Forge, Va. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Chickahominy Tribe. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2021.