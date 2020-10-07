Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Kurt Edward Gran
GRAN, Kurt Edward, 77, of Quinton, Va., went to be with the Lord September 26, 2020, at his home. Kurt is survived by his wife of 55 years, Doris; son, Kurt E. Gran (Tracy); daughter, Marnie Creech (Kevin); four grandchildren, Victoria, Joseph (Kylee), Hunter and Kensington; great-grandson, Grayson; and two stepgrandchildren, Conner and Lauren. The family will receive friends 12 to 4 p.m. Saturday, October 10, at the American Legion Post #175, 8700 Bell Creek Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23116. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
10
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
American Legion Post #175
8700 Bell Creek Rd., Mechanicsville, Virginia
Funeral services provided by:
Vincent Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.