COOPER, L. Kent, 74, passed away peacefully in his Richmond home on June 1, 2021, after a courageous battle with primary lateral sclerosis (PLS). Kent was a true gentleman, an Army veteran, a devoted husband, exemplary father, loving brother and dear friend. Born June 27, 1946, to Lieutenant Colonel U.S. Army Leslie Melvin Cooper and Ann Powell Cooper of Petersburg; Kent was the eldest of three boys, Colby B. Cooper (Christine) and the late Captain U.S.C.G. Scott P. Cooper (Debra). He is survived by his wife, Diane Pingree Cooper; daughter, Elizabeth Blair Cooper Foltz (Christopher); and son, Raleigh Harrison Cooper (Siobhan).
Kent served honorably for four years in the U.S. Army in Okinawa. When he returned to Richmond, he studied at Virginia Commonwealth University where he graduated with a degree in accounting. Early in his career he served several well-known Richmond institutions, including Thalhimers and Best Products. The most challenging and rewarding part of his career began in 1992 when he joined Federal Reserve Automation Services, a new company formed to centralize the data processing and network services for the 12 Federal Reserve Banks and their branches. Kent and his team played a key role in this critical and successful effort. He spent over 20 years with the Fed before retiring in 2014.
Beyond his professional life, Kent enjoyed life's simple pleasures, from tackling the toughest crossword puzzles and sipping a good gin martini, to watching golf and NASCAR. His passion for technology lasted through the years; he had great fun with the many historic telephones, typewriters, computers, adding machines, TVs and radios in his collection. He loved traveling (or at least reaching the destination) and spent many happy summers with his family at Ocean Isle Beach. More recently, he looked forward to annual travels with his wife to Lake Como in Italy or joining friends on a riverboat exploration.
Kent will be fondly remembered by all who knew him for his quiet wit and wry sense of humor. He was a man of dedication and integrity, with unwavering strength and resilience under the most taxing circumstances.
We thank our friends and loved ones for the care and support they have given Kent and his family over the years, and particularly in the past few months. Thank you also to Ascend Hospice, especially Paige and Debbie, as well as Danielle, Ruth and Nancy for their dedicated and loving care to Kent.
A visitation and memorial service will be held on Sunday, June 27, at Bliley's Central, 3801 Augusta Avenue, Richmond. Visitation will begin at 3 p.m. and the memorial service at 4 p.m. An additional Celebration of Life will be held at the Coopers' home on a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Kent's memory to the Susie Foundation, an organization dedicated to providing compassionate services to families dealing with ALS and PLS. Other condolences may be left at: www.blileys.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 13 to Jun. 20, 2021.