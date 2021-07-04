LAUVER, Laban K., March 29, 1930 to April 28, 2021.



Laban went to be with his Lord and Savior Wednesday, April 28, 2021 peacefully in his sleep. He left to cherish his memory his wife of 62 years, Virginia M. Lauver; his daughter, Lynn Hamlett (Rickie); and son, Curtis C. Lauver; three grandchildren, Tiffany Myers (Ricky), Adam Curtis Lauver (Katie) and Todd Anderson Lauver (Rebecca); four great-grandchildren, Aysia Lynne Myers, Silas Ransom Lauver, Nora O'Neil Lauver, Charles Anderson Lauver. Also left to mourn his loss is his brother, George Lauver (Myrtle); and his sisters, Lois Myers, Esther Davis and Alma Shelley.



After high school, in Juniata, Pennsylvania, he enlisted in the Navy and served during the Korean War as the communications specialist. Leaving Norfolk Naval Base, he moved to Richmond and met the love of his life and married in June of 1958. Beulah United Methodist Church became his church family for the next 65 years and he served it in many capacities. Laban was an active member of the Tobaccoland Choir for many years. Come join in a celebration of his life at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, July 11 with a service to follow at 2 p.m. at Beulah United Methodist Church, 6930 Hopkins Rd.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jul. 4, 2021.