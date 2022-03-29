ROARK, Laborn "L.F.", Jr., of Jamaica, Va., was born in Nathalie, Va. on February 22, 1930. He was preceded in death by his parents, Laborn and Effie Roark Sr.; two sisters, seven brothers; and his daughter, Estelle Roark.



Surviving are his wife of 71 years, Helen Roark; children, Joyce Cannon (Albert), Charlie Roark (Diane Trittipoe) and June Johnson (Glenn); 10 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 14 great-great-grandchildren.



L.F. was drafted in the U.S. Army on February 6, 1951 and served until December 6, 1956. He then worked for Reynolds Metal Company for 30 years as a crane operator and was known as "PUSH."



He was a humble, gentle and quiet man who loved to fish and was known by his CB handle as "Lazy Man." Working with his hands, he loved to do woodworking and building things for his family. He is fondly remembered as the supervisor of the family, making sure everything as done right. He will be greatly missed by all.



The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at the Aylett Chapel of the B.W. White Funeral Home, 7837 Richmond Tappahannock Hwy., Aylett, Va.



Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, March 31, 2022 at the Glebe Landing Baptist Church, 1498 Glebe Landing Road, Laneview, Va.



Interment will follow at 3 p.m. in Washington Memorial Park Cemetery, Sandston, Va. with military honors. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Glebe Landing Baptist Church, 1498 Glebe Landing Road, Laneview, Va. 22504 in his memory.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 29, 2022.