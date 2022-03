MYLUM, Mr. Lacy Wilbur, 78, passed away peacefully on March 24, 2022 at his home. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Elinor Mylum; infant son, Lacy Gordon Mylum; and older brother, Wilson "Duke" Mylum. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Catherine D. Mylum; three children, Kimberly Robertson (Michael), Paul Mylum and Bernadine Abernathy (James); five grandchildren, Katy R. Britton (Bryan), Benjamin Robertson, Preston Mylum, Mary Catherine Abernathy and Lawson Abernathy; and one great-grandchild, Arthur Britton.Lacy spent his career in the building supply business, retiring as president of Keysville Building Supply. His passions, however, were farming and gardening. Lacy was born and raised on a tobacco farm, where he continued the family tradition for most of his adult life. He loved growing a large garden from which he shared many vegetables with family and neighbors.Lacy was a devout Christian, and a lifetime member of Douglas Presbyterian Church, where services will be held on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at 2 p.m. A visitation with the family will begin prior to the service at 12:30 p.m. at the church.In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to one of Lacy's favorite charities, Meals on Wheels of Charlotte County or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Browning-Duffer Funeral Home in Keysville, Virginia, is respectfully serving the Mylum family.