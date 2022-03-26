Menu
Lacy Wilbur Mylum
1943 - 2022
BORN
1943
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Browning-Duffer Funeral Home
110 H St
Keysville, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 27 2022
12:30p.m.
Douglas Presbyterian Church
MYLUM, Mr. Lacy Wilbur, 78, passed away peacefully on March 24, 2022 at his home. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Elinor Mylum; infant son, Lacy Gordon Mylum; and older brother, Wilson "Duke" Mylum. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Catherine D. Mylum; three children, Kimberly Robertson (Michael), Paul Mylum and Bernadine Abernathy (James); five grandchildren, Katy R. Britton (Bryan), Benjamin Robertson, Preston Mylum, Mary Catherine Abernathy and Lawson Abernathy; and one great-grandchild, Arthur Britton.

Lacy spent his career in the building supply business, retiring as president of Keysville Building Supply. His passions, however, were farming and gardening. Lacy was born and raised on a tobacco farm, where he continued the family tradition for most of his adult life. He loved growing a large garden from which he shared many vegetables with family and neighbors.

Lacy was a devout Christian, and a lifetime member of Douglas Presbyterian Church, where services will be held on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at 2 p.m. A visitation with the family will begin prior to the service at 12:30 p.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to one of Lacy's favorite charities, Meals on Wheels of Charlotte County or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Browning-Duffer Funeral Home in Keysville, Virginia, is respectfully serving the Mylum family.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 26, 2022.
Browning-Duffer Funeral Home
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.