HEBERLE, Laen Cavanaugh, 82, of Richmond, Va., passed away December 7, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Aloysius Joseph and Helen Cavanaugh Higgins. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Richard Orem Heberle; her children, Julia Cavanaugh White (William), Patricia Orem Wood (Rob), Laen Suzanne Heberle and John Joseph Heberle (Meredith); three grandchildren, Robert Connor (Dana), Catherine Ellis and Paige Cavanaugh. Laen is also survived by her sisters, Sheila Higgins Murphy and Margaret Higgins Disney; and six nieces and nephews. Laen was a member of both the Tuckahoe Women's Club and the Windsor Farms Garden Club. Funeral Mass will be offered at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, 823 Cathedral Place, Richmond, Va. 23220. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Virginia Home, 1101 Hampton St., Richmond, Va. 23220. The family is being served by Bliley's – Central.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2021.
Dick,
Sorry to hear this news. Best wishes to you and your family in the following days ahead.
Ken Duty
Other
December 14, 2021
So sorry for your loss. We will always remember what a sweet and kind person Laen was. Praying the Lord will comfort you and give you peace during this difficult time.
Casey and Rebecca Phillips (Couture Eyewear Gallery)
December 13, 2021
To the family & friends of Laen Heberle,
We at Mount Calvary Cemetery wish to express our deepest sympathies for the loss of your loved one and we pray that God will help to ease your pain in the days to come. We are proud and honored to be chosen as the final resting place for Laen. This is a responsibility that we do not take lightly and I pledge the highest level of perpetual care to honor her memory. Please do not hesitate to call us with any concerns or if there is anything we can do to make these difficult experiences any easier.
Jim Glass
General Mgr.
Mount Calvary Cemetery
804-355-5271
Mount Calvary Cemetery
December 13, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.