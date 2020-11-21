WOOD, Lance Jon, passed away at the age of 53 on Thursday, November 12, 2020, in Danville, Calif., following a six-year battle with Glioblastoma. He was surrounded by the love of his immediate family. Lance was born to Bob and Judy Wood in Cranford, N.J., on September 27, 1967. He grew up in Midlothian, Va., and attended the U.S. Naval Academy graduating in 1989 with a B.S. in Economics. At Navy, he played both varsity squash and tennis. Following graduation, he served in the Navy, achieving the rank of LTJG, and was a F14 carrier pilot.
He met his loving wife, Melinda Wood (nee Kunz), in San Diego and married in 1993. Lance and Melinda have three wonderful children together, son, Jake Wood of San Francisco, Calif.; and daughters, Jordan Hill (husband, Sam Hill) of Hoboken, N.J. and Abbey Wood of Danville, Calif. Being a father was one of the greatest joys of Lance's life and he was immensely proud of his children.
Lance worked on Wall Street for several firms, including Paine Weber, Robertson Stephens, Leerink Swan and Macquarie. At Leerink Swan, he was a Managing Director and was tasked with opening and running their first West Coast office in San Francisco.
Along with his immediate family, Lance leaves behind his loving extended family including his parents; his brother, Rob Wood of Richmond, Va.; sister, Tara Wood of Danville, Calif.; five nieces and nephews and a long list of dear friends and people he touched over the course of his life, including fellow servicemen. Everyone who knew Lance loved his vivacious personality and contagious enthusiasm for life. He was inspiring and will be missed tremendously.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Lance's honor to the UCSF Foundation and should reference the Neuro-Oncology Support Fund (Fund B1573) in memory of Lance Wood. www.makeagift.ucsf.edu
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.