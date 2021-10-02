Menu
Lance W. Parrish
PARRISH, Lance W., 39, left us unexpectedly on September 13, 2021. He is survived by his precious son, Landen Wayne Parrish, whom he called "Little Man"; and his heartbroken parents, Mike and Emma Parrish, of Goochland, Va. He will be deeply missed by his aunts, uncles and a host of cousins and friends. A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. on October 1, 2021, at the Salmon Family Cemetery in Goochland, Va. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to company 4 Fife Fire Department. Arrangements are being handled by Norman Funeral Chapel in Goochland, Va.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 2, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Emma and Mike, So sorry for your loss.
George Gray
Friend
October 5, 2021
