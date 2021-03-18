Menu
Larry M. Anderson
ANDERSON, Larry M., "Moon," 65, departed this life March 10, 2021. Larry leaves to cherish his memory his son, Jamarle Anderson (Jamisha); daughter-in-law, Latosha Anderson; grandchildren, Toshae, Jamarle, Jayden and Jordan Anderson; stepgrandsons, Ikeem and Keon Thomas; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St., Richmond, Va. 23224, where a funeral service will be held Saturday, March 20, 2021, at 12 p.m. at United Nations Church Inc., 214 Cowardin Ave. Interment will be in Maury Street Cemetery.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
United Nations Church Inc.
214 Cowardin Ave., VA
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
Heart go out to the family you are in our prayers
Bessie Omar and family
March 20, 2021
Praying for the family, God's got you all
Iva Jones Williams
March 19, 2021
The Anderson family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Kittie H. Winston
March 18, 2021
Bro Larry,God give peace to family and friends.Bless you my brother.race well run.
Alvin Brandon bka Tata
March 18, 2021
I was saddened to hear about the passing of my dear friend Larry. Words just not enough, my heart ached when I got the news. My sympathy goes out to the family so sorry for your loss. He will truly be missed.
Janet L Bland
March 18, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Mimms Funeral Home
March 18, 2021
