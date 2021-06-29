Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Larry Lee Beadles
ABOUT
Highland Springs High School
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd
Mechanicsville, VA
BEADLES, Larry Lee, went to be with our Lord on June 26, 2021, after a valiant and courageous fight against Alzheimer's. He was preceded in death by his loving parents, James L. and Corrine L. Beadles. He is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Lisa Loving Beadles; his beautiful daughter, Allison Nicole Beadles (Nick Thompson); amazing brother and sister-in-law, Mike and Bev Beadles; in-laws, Kenny and Adrienne Loving; and many well-loved cousins, nephews, nieces and friends. Larry was born on September 26, 1950, in Richmond, Va. He attended Highland Springs High School, graduating in 1968. He attended Virginia Commonwealth University and was drafted into the Army in his senior year. He served his country as a Medical Tech stationed in Germany during the Vietnam War era. Upon his return home, he worked at The National Shirt Shop, Schwarzschild Jewelers and Giant Open Air Market. On January 3, 1978, he joined the Richmond Police Department. His 26 years of service included detective in Task Force, Sergeant in the Violent Crimes Unit and Larry was the "face" of Crime Stoppers. Larry was promoted to Lieutenant in charge of the Training Academy. He was promoted to Captain and worked as Commander of Narcotics. Additionally, he was the Director of the 911 Center retiring on June 1 , 2003, as Commander of the Third Precinct. Larry's greatest professional accomplishment was joining the S.W.A.T. "2%" team in 1981. He rose to the level of Commander of the team before leaving in 1995. After retiring from the Richmond Police Department, Larry worked for the Virginia State Corporation Commission until he again retired in September of 2015. Larry was a very proud Mason of Metropolitan Lodge 11. He was a Junior Deacon and then appointed Marshall. Larry cherished the many friendships of the members of Number 11. Larry enjoyed multiple recreational activities, including coaching softball, extreme rock climbing, martial arts and hunting. Motorcycle trips with friends and annual Christmas parties ranked highest on his list of joyful times. Larry's proudest moment of all times was the birth of our daughter, Allie. She was the apple of his eye, his heartbeat! Allie now carries on her Dad's work ethic, love and courage. Larry leaves a long and wonderful legacy but most important to him was family. He was a proud uncle, wonderful son-in-law. He adored his brother, Mike, whether for fatherly advice or just having fun. His sister-in-law, Bev, was more of a sister, making him pies, bread and planting flowers. The Beadles family would like to thank the amazing Staff of the West Wing of Bon Secours Community Hospice House. Each of you are God's angels on earth. Your love and compassion for Larry will never be forgotten. Duty Bound my Husband!

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 29 and on Wednesday, June 30, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where a funeral service including Masonic rites will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 1. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 4600 Cox Rd., Ste. 130, Glen Allen, Va. 23060; or the Scottish Rite Childhood Language Center, 4202 Hermitage Rd., Richmond, Va. 23227. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
29
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd, Mechanicsville, VA
Jun
29
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd, Mechanicsville, VA
Jun
30
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd, Mechanicsville, VA
Jun
30
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd, Mechanicsville, VA
Jul
1
Funeral service
1:30p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd, Mechanicsville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
15 Entries
My deepest sympathy, if there is anything I can do, please reach out.
Susan Dove
Friend
July 6, 2021
My deepest sympathies to you and the rest of Larry´s family!
MaryJane Burnette Stinson
July 3, 2021
We are so sorry to hear this. So glad to have known him and be part of extended family. We always looked forward to seeing you all at Easter. David said Larry made a great ham! Love n prayers to you.
David and Patty Sepety
Family
June 30, 2021
As a former "TV Guy" I knew Larry best from his work on "Crime Stoppers." Larry was a pioneer. He later gave me and our viewers better insight into police/SWAT work by giving us an inside view into policing in the 1990's in the city. It was not fun or easy for either of us. He saw it was important. My best to Lisa and the family. Woody
Woody Coates
Work
June 29, 2021
Shannon Gregory
Other
June 29, 2021
Shannon Gregory
Other
June 29, 2021
Ouch. That is the first word that comes to mind. Ouch for you ladies, Lisa & Allie. Ouch because this brings a great loss, which hurts, to the rest of his family, all his friends, his many coworkers, and the community, far and wide. He went all in when he committed to someone, some thing, some cause, some goal, some cause. This community which, like I said, reaches far and wide has lost a gentleman and a gentle man. Coach Larry was one of the greatest influences in my daughter´s softball career. And he didn´t have to be. It was all volunteerism and he had nothing in it (his child had already aged out of Little League) but he put his all in it. Such a composed man, but us parents LOVED to see him break through that composure now and then. When Larry would get excited and jump and run to the girls, with that great grin, it would fill the whole field with joy...even out to the stands where the parents definitely took notice and would all look at each other and say, "Look at Larry! Look! Love it!" I will always be grateful to him and Lisa for their role in my child´s upbringing when true role models are hard to find these days. Thank you, Larry. Go MLL!!! Shannon Gregory
Shannon Gregory
Other
June 29, 2021
My life is better because I had the opportunity to know Larry, work for and with him, and able to call him friend. May God provide Lisa and the family comfort during this difficult time.
Eric English
Work
June 29, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. We got to know Larry being his next door neighbor for many years. He was always ready to help anyone in need. And we will always cherish the many talks we had in the back yard. He will be greatly missed.
David & Pam Wright
Friend
June 29, 2021
My condolences go out to the extended family and close friends. Larry was a complete gentleman, coworker and friend and will always be remembered for his kindness, quick wit and high work ethic. Today, we celebrate his life. May he rest in eternal peace with our Lord and Father in heaven.
Richard Barton
Work
June 29, 2021
So very sorry for your loss! Mike and Bev, I am heartbroken for you. You lost a very good man and brother.
BRENDA BRANCH STONE
School
June 29, 2021
My condolences to Lisa, Allie and other family members. Larry was a great mentor, leader, and friend. His positive outlook impacted so many people. I am fortunate to have served under his leadership.
Steve Ownby
Friend
June 29, 2021
What a beautiful obituary. We are so sorry for your loss.
Charlotte and Larry Bishop
Friend
June 29, 2021
To a good friend and a great leader. You taught me the importance about taking care of your people and about leadership. I do not know if you ever realized the impact that your kindness and gentleness had on not only the men and women who you led but also on me. Thank you for letting me be a part of your life and fully understanding what is meant by the phrase "Duty Bound - 2%".
Jon Moss
Friend
June 28, 2021
In memoriam of a brilliant leader, I offer my sincere condolences and prayers to the family. You were a great mentor to many and a diligent professional. May God bless you and the heaven smile upon you Larry. Duty Bound 2%
Darrell C. Alston
Friend
June 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 15 of 15 results