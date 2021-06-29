BEADLES, Larry Lee, went to be with our Lord on June 26, 2021, after a valiant and courageous fight against Alzheimer's. He was preceded in death by his loving parents, James L. and Corrine L. Beadles. He is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Lisa Loving Beadles; his beautiful daughter, Allison Nicole Beadles (Nick Thompson); amazing brother and sister-in-law, Mike and Bev Beadles; in-laws, Kenny and Adrienne Loving; and many well-loved cousins, nephews, nieces and friends. Larry was born on September 26, 1950, in Richmond, Va. He attended Highland Springs High School, graduating in 1968. He attended Virginia Commonwealth University and was drafted into the Army in his senior year. He served his country as a Medical Tech stationed in Germany during the Vietnam War era. Upon his return home, he worked at The National Shirt Shop, Schwarzschild Jewelers and Giant Open Air Market. On January 3, 1978, he joined the Richmond Police Department. His 26 years of service included detective in Task Force, Sergeant in the Violent Crimes Unit and Larry was the "face" of Crime Stoppers. Larry was promoted to Lieutenant in charge of the Training Academy. He was promoted to Captain and worked as Commander of Narcotics. Additionally, he was the Director of the 911 Center retiring on June 1 , 2003, as Commander of the Third Precinct. Larry's greatest professional accomplishment was joining the S.W.A.T. "2%" team in 1981. He rose to the level of Commander of the team before leaving in 1995. After retiring from the Richmond Police Department, Larry worked for the Virginia State Corporation Commission until he again retired in September of 2015. Larry was a very proud Mason of Metropolitan Lodge 11. He was a Junior Deacon and then appointed Marshall. Larry cherished the many friendships of the members of Number 11. Larry enjoyed multiple recreational activities, including coaching softball, extreme rock climbing, martial arts and hunting. Motorcycle trips with friends and annual Christmas parties ranked highest on his list of joyful times. Larry's proudest moment of all times was the birth of our daughter, Allie. She was the apple of his eye, his heartbeat! Allie now carries on her Dad's work ethic, love and courage. Larry leaves a long and wonderful legacy but most important to him was family. He was a proud uncle, wonderful son-in-law. He adored his brother, Mike, whether for fatherly advice or just having fun. His sister-in-law, Bev, was more of a sister, making him pies, bread and planting flowers. The Beadles family would like to thank the amazing Staff of the West Wing of Bon Secours Community Hospice House. Each of you are God's angels on earth. Your love and compassion for Larry will never be forgotten. Duty Bound my Husband!
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 29 and on Wednesday, June 30, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where a funeral service including Masonic rites will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 1. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 4600 Cox Rd., Ste. 130, Glen Allen, Va. 23060; or the Scottish Rite Childhood Language Center, 4202 Hermitage Rd., Richmond, Va. 23227. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 29, 2021.