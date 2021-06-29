Ouch. That is the first word that comes to mind. Ouch for you ladies, Lisa & Allie. Ouch because this brings a great loss, which hurts, to the rest of his family, all his friends, his many coworkers, and the community, far and wide. He went all in when he committed to someone, some thing, some cause, some goal, some cause. This community which, like I said, reaches far and wide has lost a gentleman and a gentle man. Coach Larry was one of the greatest influences in my daughter´s softball career. And he didn´t have to be. It was all volunteerism and he had nothing in it (his child had already aged out of Little League) but he put his all in it. Such a composed man, but us parents LOVED to see him break through that composure now and then. When Larry would get excited and jump and run to the girls, with that great grin, it would fill the whole field with joy...even out to the stands where the parents definitely took notice and would all look at each other and say, "Look at Larry! Look! Love it!" I will always be grateful to him and Lisa for their role in my child´s upbringing when true role models are hard to find these days. Thank you, Larry. Go MLL!!! Shannon Gregory

Shannon Gregory Other June 29, 2021