Larry Alphonso Cousins
Powhatan High School
Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home
64 Cartersville Rd
Cumberland, VA
Viewing
Mar, 24 2022
1:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home
COUSINS, Larry Alphonso, departed this life on March 16, 2022, in Powhatan, Va. He leaves to cherish loving memories a devoted mother, Mrs. Lillie Cousins; two brothers, Frank Cousins Jr. (Janet), Marvin Cousins; a loving sister, Deborah Cousins; and a host of relatives and friends. A public viewing is scheduled for Thursday, March 24 from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home in Cumberland, Va. Funeral services are scheduled for Friday, March 25, 1 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery, Red Lane Road, Powhatan, Va., Mr. Robert Clark, officiating, Reverend Dr. Ethyel Coleman, Eulogist.

www.mariangraythomas

funeralhome.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 23, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home
64 Cartersville Rd, Cumberland, VA
Mar
25
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery
Red Lane Road, Powhatan, VA
Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home
