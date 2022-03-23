COUSINS, Larry Alphonso, departed this life on March 16, 2022, in Powhatan, Va. He leaves to cherish loving memories a devoted mother, Mrs. Lillie Cousins; two brothers, Frank Cousins Jr. (Janet), Marvin Cousins; a loving sister, Deborah Cousins; and a host of relatives and friends. A public viewing is scheduled for Thursday, March 24 from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home in Cumberland, Va. Funeral services are scheduled for Friday, March 25, 1 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery, Red Lane Road, Powhatan, Va., Mr. Robert Clark, officiating, Reverend Dr. Ethyel Coleman, Eulogist.www.mariangraythomas