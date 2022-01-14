DISPENNETTE, Larry E., 82, passed away January 8, 2022 at the Laurels of Willow Creek, following an extended illness. Born in Newark, Ohio, he attended Ohio State University of Columbus, with a degree in banking and finance. After serving approximately four years in the U.S. Army, he earned a Doctorate of Law from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. Larry was an avid softball player for the Capitals, the Hawks and the Old Folks Home. He was a competitive bowler for many years and a fan of basketball, golf, football and while in college, he even competed in a sporting event against Jack Nicholas. Larry chose a career in the trust area of banking after briefly practicing with a firm in general law. Following his retirement from Wachovia, after a career of many years, he enjoyed numerous road trips out west such as Las Vegas and other special destinations, like Mesa Verde National Park, Arches National Park, Meteor Crater, Carlsbad Caverns, Petrified Forest, Grand Canyon and Bryce Canyon National Park. When on the East Coast, the Outer Banks always beckoned. Larry was the only child of Earl and Lucille Dispennette. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Barbara; son, Mark Dispennette; daughter, Christy Dispennette Parker (Jon); grandson, Codie Dispennette; granddaughters, Lily Dispennette and Logan Parker; great-grandson, Luka Dispennette; and cousin, Lisa McNichols (Tom). Larry was a loving husband, an amazing father and a true gentleman, who will be dearly missed. A memorial ceremony will be held 12:30 p.m. Sunday, January 16, at Bliley's - Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 14, 2022.