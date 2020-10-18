SMITH, Larry Duane Sr., 79, of Mechanicsville, passed away peacefully at his home on October 12, 2020, after a courageous, 14-year battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Dorothy Smith. Larry is survived by his wife of 61 years, Sue Q. Smith; and five children, Debbie Nash (Paul), Kathy Graham (Bill), Bonni Mundie (Gordon), Duane Smith (Melissa) and Ricky Smith (Michelle). He is also survived by grandchildren, Katie Wade (Josh), Lindsey Boggs (Andy), Billy Graham, Matthew Graham, Terri Corpuz (Dre), Travis Bateman, Coleman Mundie, Sydney Smith, Stephen Smith and Jacob Smith; and 11 great-grandchildren. Larry is also survived by two sisters, Joyce Staples and Barbara Eversole. Larry worked in quality control at Molins Machine for over 30 years and retired from GD Packaging in 2006. Over the years, he made a memorable impact on so many. He had a love for country music which he expressed by playing the bass guitar in many bands around Richmond and regularly at Manor Care Nursing Home. He also was a gifted woodworker and enjoyed making furniture and doing home improvement projects for his family and friends. The family will receive close friends at 1 p.m. on Monday, October 19, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Parkway, Mechanicsville, followed by a service at 2 p.m. (mask requested). Interment to follow in Signal Hill Memorial Park at 3 p.m.