RICHARDS, Larry Earnest, 80, of Amelia Court House, Va., passed away, Monday, November 2, 2020. Born March 7, 1940, in Waylon, New York to the late Walter and Evelyn Bill Richards. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Lew and Norman Richards. Larry is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Brenda D. Richards; son, Robert Richards; daughter, Jackie Powell (Lynn); grandchildren, Larry Richards, Ally Powell, Dylan Ellis, and Mason Ellis; brother, George Richards (Lula); sister, Irene Basham; sisters-in-law, Marilyn Richards and Jean Stagg; brother-in-law, Wade Inge; family friend, John Couter; as well as numerous extended family and friends. A graveside service will be held 9 a.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Sunset Memorial Park, 2901 W. Hundred Rd., Chester, Va. 23831, with the Rev. Dr. Ivan Perkinson officiating. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com
.
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 4, 2020.