Larry James Hudson
HUDSON, Larry James, 68, of Richmond, Va., departed this life Friday, October 23, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Helen Hudson; two brothers, Desmond and Darnell Hudson. Larry was a member of The Rock Christian Center Ministries, Richmond, Va. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St., where viewing will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020, and where funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at 11 a.m. Bishop Ralland Robinson Sr. officiating.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
30
Viewing
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
1827 Hull Street, Richmond, VA 23224
Oct
31
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
1827 Hull Street, Richmond, VA 23224
GUEST BOOK
Sending prayers to the family.
Chyrle Hamlin
October 31, 2020
My sincere thoughts and prayers are with you. May you continue to look to the Lord for your strength and peace.
Judy Carter Burgess
October 30, 2020
My condolences to the family, My thoughts and prayers are with you. May Father Elohim give you peace that surpasses all understanding.
Rev. Patricia R.Revens
October 30, 2020
My condolences to the family. May the Lord bless you in your time of sorrow.
Alice Saylor
October 30, 2020
To the family & friends of Larry Hudson, We at Mount Calvary Cemetery wish to express our deepest sympathies for the loss of your loved one and we pray that God will help to ease your pain in the days to come. We are proud and honored to be chosen as the final resting place for Larry. This is a responsibility that we do not take lightly and I pledge the highest level of perpetual care to honor his memory. Please do not hesitate to call us with any concerns or if there is anything we can do to make these difficult experiences any easier. Jim Glass General Mgr. Mount Calvary Cemetery 804-355-5271
Mount Calvary Cemetery
October 30, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family.
Wanda Barksdale
October 30, 2020
Rest in paradise my friend, you will be greatly missed.
Anita Griffin
October 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Mimms Funeral Home
October 30, 2020