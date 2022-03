To my uncle.... may you rip. You will be missed by many here on Earth. But we know that you are now at peace. You have reunited with your mother, father, step-father, and wife. I am glad that I had you as an uncle. I loved all the time we shared while I was growing up. Rest easy. We, the family, will look after all your kids and grandkids. Love you! Shida

Yoshida Minor-Harvey Family June 9, 2021