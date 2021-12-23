JONES, Larry Carlyle, 73, of Roxboro, passed away on Saturday, December 18, 2021. Born in Person County, he was the son of the late Lois Epps Jones. In addition to his mother; he was preceded in death by his siblings, Brenda Adcock and Wayne Montgomery.
Mr. Jones was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. He was also a member of the Sappony Tribe, served as a board member on the North Carolina Indian Housing Authority and served on the North Carolina Commission of Indian Affairs. Mr. Jones retired from the State of North Carolina as a patient advocate. In addition, Larry was a real estate broker. His service to the State of North Carolina was honored with The Order of the Long Leaf Pine in 2010. Larry loved spending time with his family and friends, playing pool, listening to classic rock music, reading books and traveling domestically and abroad.
Surviving are his sister, Mary Sheers of Midlothian, Va.; two nephews, Bobby Horton of Oxford, N.C. and Joshua Bracey of Midlothian, Va.; one niece, Jackie Montgomery of Raleigh, N.C.; many beloved cousins, including the very devoted, Lindsey Martin of Roxboro, N.C.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Calvary Baptist Church with the Rev. Vernon Wilkerson and the Rev. Jimmy Pulliam officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service (10 to 11 a.m.).
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, c/o Cemetery Fund, 2663 High Plains Road, Roxboro, N.C. 27574.
Condolences may be sent to brooksandwhite.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 23, 2021.