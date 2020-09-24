Menu
Larry Lee Shreve
1945 - 2020
BORN
1945
DIED
2020
SHREVE, Larry Lee, a devoted family man and music lover, passed away unexpectedly on September 19, 2020. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Ruby Shreve; his father-in-law, Robert Bartee; and his sister-in-law, Patty Bartee. He is survived by his wife, Diana Shreve; his children, Patricia Ribler (Daniel) and Audra Neagle (Justin); his grandsons, Ryan, Luke and Graham; his sister, Marie Hart (Thomas); his half-brother, Russ Shreve (Patricia, Brad, Robin and Scott); his nephews, Ralph Ennis (Stephanie, Timothy and Sarah) and Jeff Hart (Laura, Tiffany and David); his sister-in-law, Gail Canter (Tod); his niece, Leslie Golding; and his mother-in-law, Aiko Bartee. Larry was born in 1945 in Morgantown, West Virginia, where he lived as a proud WVU Mountaineer and an active member of Sigma Nu (Gamma Pi) and "The Slightly Fabulous Rivieras" band. His laughs about those times were always loud and full, even if the stories had been told hundreds of times. Later, he resided in Waynesboro and Wytheville, Virginia, where he met Diana. After their marriage in 1981, they settled in Richmond where Larry was a loving father to two girls, always seen at dance recitals and school plays. He later enjoyed being with his three grandsons who brought out his inner child. After retiring from the transportation industry, he spent the last 11 years in CrossRidge, where he was active in the wine club (which he helped create), the golf club, the Forever Young Players and in various events where he acted as the DJ. His motto was to be of service to the community on the one hand, while firmly grasping a glass of wine with the other. Via email, he stayed in touch with his endless list of dearest friends. Larry's biggest passion was music. He was a lifelong audiophile, musician and music collector. He spent hours listening to music and sharing music with the people he loved. We know he's singing: "Take me home, country roads, to the place where I belong…" At Larry's request, a small memorial service will be held at a later date when people can safely gather. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Larry's name to a charity of choice.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Jonathan Leibovic
September 23, 2020
Sending our love and sympathy to all of you!
Patty Durham & Jay Ribler
September 23, 2020
My friend and fellow West Virginia Mountaineer. I already miss your morning inspirations. I know you will continue playing music in heaven. Hope to see you there some day my friend. May God look after your family. I know you will be greatly missed by all your family and friends.
Gary Humphreys
September 23, 2020
Rest In Peace dear Larry and Rise In Glory Along Country Roads. Sandy Phillips Noe Class 63 Morgantown High School
Sandy Phillips Noe
September 23, 2020
Our love is with you
Don and Donna Burton and Family
September 23, 2020
What a beautiful tribute to your dad. I know how hard this is as my father passed away in 2006. The pain is always there, but the aching grief does lessen with time. I know youll always hold him in a special place in your hearts, and for more may your faith and the loving memories serve to gently take you through this painful time.
Carol Via
September 23, 2020
Please know that we are sending up so many prayers. We sincerely hope that God will truly comfort and cover you all with His peace and love. God bless and please take care. Love and hugs for Diana, the children and grandchildren, and for the rest of the family.
Virginia Crockett
September 23, 2020
Larry was such a fun loving guy with a hearty laugh and wonderful sense of humor. Larry was our resident DJ and was loved by all. I will miss him greatly!
Mike Cushnie
September 23, 2020