MARTIN, Larry R., "Trigger," transitioned from this life on March 15, 2022. He was born on June 11, 1951 in Henrico County, Va. He attended Virginia Randolph and served in the U.S. Marine Corps.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph R. and Lillie B. Martin. Left to cherish his memory are his two sons, Rolando Martin (Michelle) and Jerome Martin (Tonie); six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren and a host of devoted family and friends.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2022.