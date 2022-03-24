Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Larry R. Martin
1951 - 2022
BORN
1951
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Manning Funeral Home
700 North 25th Street
Richmond, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Viewing
Mar, 25 2022
1:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Manning Funeral Home
MARTIN, Larry R., "Trigger," transitioned from this life on March 15, 2022. He was born on June 11, 1951 in Henrico County, Va. He attended Virginia Randolph and served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph R. and Lillie B. Martin. Left to cherish his memory are his two sons, Rolando Martin (Michelle) and Jerome Martin (Tonie); six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren and a host of devoted family and friends.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Manning Funeral Home
700 N 25th St., Richmond, VA
Mar
26
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Cedar Street Baptist Church of God
2301 Cedar Street, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Manning Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Walter J. Manning Funeral Home
March 24, 2022
