MILLER, Larry Allen, 76, of Chester, Va., passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022. Called "Sonny Boy" by his grandparents, he was born in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia. He was the son of the late Osee Hamilton and Evelyn Edgar Miller; and was also preceded in death by a brother, Glenn Ray Miller; one sister, Evelyn Winters Jenkins; two grandchildren, Austin McCain Cale and Ashli Pryor; and a great-grandson, Colton Dant. Mr. Miller was a retired Rehabilitation Specialist and was an avid golfer, hunter and gardener. He will be remembered by his family as a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. Mr. Miller is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Paulette Smith Miller; four children, Larry Miller Jr. (Amanda), Shelli Pryor, Michael Miller and Stephanie Thompson (Lindsey); his siblings, Gloria Jean Sparks, Patricia Ann Blake, Edgar Miller, Linda Lucille Pirkle, Carolyn Allie Morgan, Robin Christie Robinson and Bobby Lee Miller; 14 grandchildren, Michael (Montana), Christopher (Rachel), Thomas, Matthew, Codi (Rachael), Alli (Austin), Zachari (Victoria), Troi, Trai, Abbi, Brian (Alyssa), Breanna, Brenden and Kaitlynn; and four great-grandchildren, Peyton, Rollins, Riley and Keegan. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Sunset Memorial Park, Chester, Va. The family is being served by the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2022.