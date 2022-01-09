im at school right now thinking about you its been 1 month 1 day and it hasn't got any easier i was your little buddy every where u went id try to follow i miss our long talks for hours about the history of our world and different species of animals i wish you were down here with me i hate that when i come home i dont hear you hollering my name asking me how my day was I love you grandaddy wish ther was a way i could talk to you

Brenden Family February 7, 2022