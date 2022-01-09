Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Larry Allen Miller
FUNERAL HOME
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Chester Chapel
3050 West Hundred Road
Chester, VA
MILLER, Larry Allen, 76, of Chester, Va., passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022. Called "Sonny Boy" by his grandparents, he was born in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia. He was the son of the late Osee Hamilton and Evelyn Edgar Miller; and was also preceded in death by a brother, Glenn Ray Miller; one sister, Evelyn Winters Jenkins; two grandchildren, Austin McCain Cale and Ashli Pryor; and a great-grandson, Colton Dant. Mr. Miller was a retired Rehabilitation Specialist and was an avid golfer, hunter and gardener. He will be remembered by his family as a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. Mr. Miller is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Paulette Smith Miller; four children, Larry Miller Jr. (Amanda), Shelli Pryor, Michael Miller and Stephanie Thompson (Lindsey); his siblings, Gloria Jean Sparks, Patricia Ann Blake, Edgar Miller, Linda Lucille Pirkle, Carolyn Allie Morgan, Robin Christie Robinson and Bobby Lee Miller; 14 grandchildren, Michael (Montana), Christopher (Rachel), Thomas, Matthew, Codi (Rachael), Alli (Austin), Zachari (Victoria), Troi, Trai, Abbi, Brian (Alyssa), Breanna, Brenden and Kaitlynn; and four great-grandchildren, Peyton, Rollins, Riley and Keegan. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Sunset Memorial Park, Chester, Va. The family is being served by the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
22
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Sunset Memorial Park
2901 W, Chester, VA
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Chester Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
im at school right now thinking about you its been 1 month 1 day and it hasn't got any easier i was your little buddy every where u went id try to follow i miss our long talks for hours about the history of our world and different species of animals i wish you were down here with me i hate that when i come home i dont hear you hollering my name asking me how my day was I love you grandaddy wish ther was a way i could talk to you
Brenden
Family
February 7, 2022
