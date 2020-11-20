Menu
Larry P. "P.J." Hargrove Jr.
HARGROVE, Larry P. "PJ", Jr., 50, of Richmond, departed this life November 15, 2020. He is survived by four children, Jasmine Lewis, Ayana Hargrove-Charles, Andre Hargrove-Charles and Saria Renee Hargrove; mother, Shirley M. Harris (Arthur); father, Larry P. Hargrove Sr.; sister, Renita Jenkins; brother, Sean Gasque; special friend, Dana Gattling; and a host of other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 20, 2020.
