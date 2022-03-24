TERRELL, Mr. Larry Overton, left this earth on March 20, 2022. Larry was the husband of Susan Ann Terrell. Larry was predeceased by his parents, Moncrief Overton and Geraldine Terrell. He is survived by numerous family members.



He requested a cremation and that his ashes are scattered at his favorite fishing hole. He wanted a private service with only his immediate family in attendance.



If you wouild like to make a donation in his name, please donate to the SPCA.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2022.