THIGPEN, LaRue Martin, aged 98, passed peacefully on October 6, 2021 in Bon Air, Va. She was born in Red Bay, Ala. to Oscar Annanias and Easter Savannah (McKinney) Martin. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Gordon Thigpen Jr.; and her siblings, Paula, Ray, LaVel and Max. She lived in Red Bay, Ala., Arkadelphia, Ark., 1634 Decatur Avenue, Florence, Ala. and 7635 Piney Branch Rd., Richmond, Va. She was looking forward to rejoining her loved family and friends in Heaven.



She is survived by her two sons, Gordon and Martin; Harry Gordon Thigpen III COL. (USA) RET., Andrea Koss Thigpen; a granddaughter, Elizabeth Lynne Koss (Thigpen) Mobley, Major, USAF; and her family, Matthew K. Mobley, Lieutenant, USAF; great-grandson, Kort T. Mobley; and a grandson, Harry Gordon Thigpen IV, Major, USAF and his wife, Anna Myrgorod.



Martin Page Thigpen is the father of grandsons, Matthew Page Thigpen and Andrew Martin Thigpen. LaRue lived with Martin for the last seven years of her life.



She was gracious, strong-willed and self-made. She wanted nothing and would give anything away. She was not a complainer. She was made of the tough stuff of the Depression Era and Greatest Generation. She graduated from Red Bay High School. She waitressed her way through Florence State Teachers University during WWII. She and her brother, Max, bought their parents their 205 E. MattieLou home in Florence, Ala. She was a bookkeeper for Foote Motors in Florence, Ala. She met her husband, Harry, when he worked as a chemist for Reynolds Metals. She taught elementary school grades one through three at Southampton Elementary and retired as a Virginia school teacher.



She was quick-witted and could make people laugh with her endless stories. She loved walking with her friends, putting on her big sunhat and using her walking sticks to stroll the neighborhood. She was always an Alabama football supporter and loved watching SEC basketball. She loved playing bridge as a foursome with Paula and Pat Taylor and her husband, Harry.



She was a good cook and a master of the cast iron skillet. She cooked bacon and scrambled eggs for breakfast every day and made superb Virginia ham slices with red-eye gravy. She made wonderful cornbread, Tollhouse cookies, brownies, lemon chess tarts, lemon meringue and pecan pies. Her fried chicken, ham and beans, brunswick stew and country steak with fried okra were family dinner staples. Her rolls were known as Grandmother Thigpen's rolls and entered into numerous Army post cookbooks. She was an avid romance novel reader. She kept the Bon Air Library busy with a wishlist to read. She loved needlework and a glass of pale dry sherry.



Fabien Weaver and Hazel Manasco were her best friends in Richmond. She missed them and her older sister, Paula, every day of her life. Fabien's family treated her as Grandmother LaRue. She loved Fabien's children as she loved her own grandchildren. LaRue's sisters' and brothers' children and their extended families (Byrd, Berryman and Thomas) provided years of joy. She treasured the letters, cards and family pictures sent to her over the years. Paula's daughter, Libby Prior, always held a special place in her heart. Lorna Thigpen and her parents, Hack and Hassell, were significant parts of her family life.



She held her family together for two decades as her husband struggled with alcoholism. She was a faithful family supporter and attended all the major events in the lives of her children and grandchildren. She was always there to support wherever the event might be across the United States. She was more engaged and supportive of Andrea and her children than Andrea's own mother. Many of the extended family and neighbors from Piney Branch would attend her annual birthday party in her favorite Chinese restaurant when the New Year's Dragon would be present. Champagne for everyone!



As a child, she was a Sunshine girl in her Red Bay Baptist Church. She became Episcopalian and was active in Trinity Episcopal Church, Florence, Ala. and the Church of the Redeemer, Richmond, for years before it was demolished for Chippenham Parkway expansion.



She missed her home on Piney Branch Road that she lived in for more than 40 years. She had large beautiful azalea bushes and she and Hazel could walk down to the James River. We moved her in with Martin because she was climbing ladders and cleaning roof gutters in her late 80s. Martin built a comfortable kitchen and large bedroom and living room addition with a wonderful view of the backyard and bird feeders for Mom to keep the promise that she would never live in a nursing home.



Many thanks and our love to Shiela and Sharon, who were her caregivers her last two years and became members of our family because of their wonderful caring presence with her.



Her mother taught her to share what she had in life. LaRue was a living example of Ecclesiastes 11:1: "Cast your bread upon the water." Her memory can be honored by loving your family members and helping family, friends and strangers at every opportunity. She will be interred in the Thigpen family plot at Greenwood Cemetery, Tarboro, N.C.



