LaTonya Pegeas-Sprattley
PEGEAS-SPRATTLEY, LaTonya, 48, of Richmond, died December 15, 2020. Surviving are her domestic partner, Timothy L. Eaton; four children, LaQuashia Johnson, QuayShaun, Ashante' and Teonshae Pegeas; four grandchildren; father, Warren A. Pegeas (Joyce); mother, Lula B. Morgan; sister, Natasha Pegeas; brother, Nelson Morgan; other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Monday, December 28, from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Private funeral services will be held be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 29, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd., Rev. Bettie Clark officiating. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens. Live streaming and online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 7:00p.m.
Dec
29
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
God why take the best and leave us with this mess!
diane bond
Friend
December 30, 2020
Rest in peace my sweet little angel-----gone too soon!
diane bond
Friend
December 30, 2020
Sorry for your lost Aunt Freda we are here if needed
The Smiths
December 29, 2020
My sincere condolences to Warren and Family.
Mary J Randall (PM)
December 28, 2020
Our prayers are with you and the Lord is with you to strengthen you, as you mourn the loss of your sister. You´re not alone through all of this, God, Arcangels, angels, Holy Father and Holy Mary are with you!!!
Diocelina Pegeas Sifuentes
December 24, 2020
Sending my thoughts and prayers and condolences during this difficult time.
Nicole Mckinney
December 23, 2020
Ines D Pegeas Pegeas
December 20, 2020
Sending Love and Prayers
Kendra D Davis
December 20, 2020
Offering my condolences to Aunt Freda and family! Love Ronda
Ronda Ray-Smith
December 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
December 27, 2020
My condolences to my family. My prayers are with you. May God, our creator, continue to strengthen you and keep you in perfect peace. Remember Jesus says THERE IS NO SORROW ON EARTH THAT HEAVEN CANNOT HEAL.
Laverne P Washington
December 18, 2020
