PEGEAS-SPRATTLEY, LaTonya, 48, of Richmond, died December 15, 2020. Surviving are her domestic partner, Timothy L. Eaton; four children, LaQuashia Johnson, QuayShaun, Ashante' and Teonshae Pegeas; four grandchildren; father, Warren A. Pegeas (Joyce); mother, Lula B. Morgan; sister, Natasha Pegeas; brother, Nelson Morgan; other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Monday, December 28, from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Private funeral services will be held be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 29, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd., Rev. Bettie Clark officiating. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens. Live streaming and online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 17 to Dec. 27, 2020.