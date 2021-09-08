BLACKMON, Laura Pearson, 62, of Colonial Heights, passed away suddenly on Friday, September 3, 2021, at Southside Regional Medical Center.
Born on January 17, 1959, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Betty Pearson. She was a dedicated employee at the Federal Reserve Bank. In her spare time, Laura enjoyed spending time with her family, as she was known as the best wife, mother, granny, sister, aunt, niece and cousin. Many nights you could find Laura at the ballfield, camera in hand, taking pictures of her favorite ball players. She also enjoyed meeting new friends while selling her Paparazzi jewelry.
Laura is survived by her loving husband, Marty Blackmon; children, Christin Cimburke (Joey), James Reid (Toni), Jason Blackmon (Stephanie) and Matt Blackmon; grandchildren, Haleigh Reid, Will Cimburke, Nolan Reid, Morgan Blackmon and Mason Reid; brother, Phillip Pearson (Karen); and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends whom she loved very much.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Calvary Baptist Church, 17001 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park, Chester. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday night, September 8, 2021 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 8, 2021.