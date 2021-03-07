EVANS, Mrs. Laura, age 96, of Richmond, departed this life March 3, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Evans Sr. She is survived by one daughter, Laura Easterling (Grover); two sons, Henry Jr. (Gloria) and Stanley Evans; seven grandchildren, among them a devoted, Shantelle Goodnight; a host of great and great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Helen Jones and Sadie Johnson; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; one sister-in-law, Nancy Moore (Samuel); and other relatives and friends, among them her caregiver, Linda Jones. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mrs. Evans can be viewed Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and where funeral services will be held Friday, at 1:30 p.m. Rev. Cavell Phillips officiating. Interment Riverview Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 1:15 p.m. Friday. The governor's guidance on social distancing will be adhered to.