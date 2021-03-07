Menu
Laura Evans
FUNERAL HOME
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue
Richmond, VA
EVANS, Mrs. Laura, age 96, of Richmond, departed this life March 3, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Evans Sr. She is survived by one daughter, Laura Easterling (Grover); two sons, Henry Jr. (Gloria) and Stanley Evans; seven grandchildren, among them a devoted, Shantelle Goodnight; a host of great and great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Helen Jones and Sadie Johnson; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; one sister-in-law, Nancy Moore (Samuel); and other relatives and friends, among them her caregiver, Linda Jones. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mrs. Evans can be viewed Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and where funeral services will be held Friday, at 1:30 p.m. Rev. Cavell Phillips officiating. Interment Riverview Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 1:15 p.m. Friday. The governor's guidance on social distancing will be adhered to.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 7 to Mar. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
11
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
Mar
12
Funeral service
1:30p.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond.
Junie& Shine you have my deepest sympathy you both will always have a place in my heart.Thanks for the days I spent with Mrs.Laura.
Betty Lou
March 12, 2021
I GIVE MY DEEPEST CONDOLENCES REST MY FRIEND !!
Jacqueline lee
March 12, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
March 10, 2021
