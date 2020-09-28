Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Laura Lucille Meekins "Noonie" Miles
MILES, Laura "Noonie" Lucille Meekins, age 83, accepted her heavenly reward on September 22, 2020. She is survived by her grandchildren, Kenneth Ivan Miles Jr. and Kia Sherelle Miles; daughter-in-law, Sheryl Lane Miles; devoted nephews, Brian and James L. West Jr.; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Her remains may be viewed at Chiles Funeral Home, 2100 Fairmount Ave., Tuesday, September 29, 4 to 6 p.m. and where funeral service will be held Wednesday, 11 a.m. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Chiles' Funeral Home, Inc.
2100 Fairmount Avenue, Richmond, VA 23223
Sep
30
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Chiles' Funeral Home, Inc.
2100 Fairmount Avenue, Richmond, VA 23223
Funeral services provided by:
Chiles' Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Chiles Funeral Home
September 28, 2020