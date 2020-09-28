MILES, Laura "Noonie" Lucille Meekins, age 83, accepted her heavenly reward on September 22, 2020. She is survived by her grandchildren, Kenneth Ivan Miles Jr. and Kia Sherelle Miles; daughter-in-law, Sheryl Lane Miles; devoted nephews, Brian and James L. West Jr.; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Her remains may be viewed at Chiles Funeral Home, 2100 Fairmount Ave., Tuesday, September 29, 4 to 6 p.m. and where funeral service will be held Wednesday, 11 a.m. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.