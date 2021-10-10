Menu
Laura Blackwell Raines
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes Central Chapel - Richmond
3215 Cutshaw Ave
Richmond, VA
RAINES, Laura Blackwell, born September 21, 1932, went to be with her Lord on October 4, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Olando; parents and her two siblings. She is survived by her children, Linda, Bryant, Karen; two grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and extended family members. Laura was a good Christian woman who loved her family and friends. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who will be truly missed. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 11, at Greenwood Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Deep Run Baptist Church, 10907 Three Chopt Rd., Henrico, Va. 23233.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
11
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Greenwood Memorial Gardens
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Homes Central Chapel - Richmond
