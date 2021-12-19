REDFORD, Laura Jean McGill, 88, of Richmond, passed away December 16, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, John Willie and Elizabeth McGill; and husband, Lacy E. Redford. She is survived by her daughters, Marti Jo Lissenden (Leroi) and Melissa Redford; beloved grandchildren, Luke and Lacy Mantlo; brother, Jessie (Nancy) McGill; sister, Brenda (Carroll) Yeaman; nieces and nephews, Staci, Andy, Cameron, Grayson, Ross, Rock, Todd, Terri, Barry and their families. Laura was born and raised in Danville, Va. before moving to Richmond, where she met her husband, Lacy while both working for Westinghouse. She was a devoted wife, mother and Grandmommy who dedicated her life to her family. She enjoyed cooking, working in the yard, going out to eat and watching a good detective mystery show. Her family is very grateful for the care that she received over the past year from Hospice of Va. nurses Katie, Delores and Princess. Snook, we are going to miss you so much, but the little birds are calling you. We love you a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 21, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. A graveside ceremony will immediately follow at 2 p.m., at Westhampton Memorial Park, 10000 Patterson Ave.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 19, 2021.