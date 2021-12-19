Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Laura Jean McGill Redford
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA
REDFORD, Laura Jean McGill, 88, of Richmond, passed away December 16, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, John Willie and Elizabeth McGill; and husband, Lacy E. Redford. She is survived by her daughters, Marti Jo Lissenden (Leroi) and Melissa Redford; beloved grandchildren, Luke and Lacy Mantlo; brother, Jessie (Nancy) McGill; sister, Brenda (Carroll) Yeaman; nieces and nephews, Staci, Andy, Cameron, Grayson, Ross, Rock, Todd, Terri, Barry and their families. Laura was born and raised in Danville, Va. before moving to Richmond, where she met her husband, Lacy while both working for Westinghouse. She was a devoted wife, mother and Grandmommy who dedicated her life to her family. She enjoyed cooking, working in the yard, going out to eat and watching a good detective mystery show. Her family is very grateful for the care that she received over the past year from Hospice of Va. nurses Katie, Delores and Princess. Snook, we are going to miss you so much, but the little birds are calling you. We love you a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 21, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. A graveside ceremony will immediately follow at 2 p.m., at Westhampton Memorial Park, 10000 Patterson Ave.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 1:30p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
3801 Augusta Ave, Richmond, VA
Dec
21
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Westhampton Memorial Park
10000 Patterson Ave., VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
So sorry to hear of your moms passing, prayers to both your families! Much love
Adrienne & Bill Powers
Friend
December 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results