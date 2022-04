ROSS, Laura H., departed this life September 18, 2021. She is survived by two sons, Sherman and Richard Howard; two sisters, Cora Sneed and Eula Dobbin; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where funeral services will be held Monday, September 27, 2021, at 1 p.m. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 25, 2021.