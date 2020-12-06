Menu
Laura W. Tildon
1913 - 2020
BORN
March 28, 1913
DIED
December 3, 2020
TILDON, Laura W., 107, of Tappahannock, departed this life on December 3, 2020. She is survived by a great-niece, Lisa E. Ware (Joseph); a great-nephew, John Eaton Jr. (Rhonda); two great-great-nephews, Joseph Ware Jr. (Melissa) and John Eaton III; and a great-great-niece, Sherlonda Scott (Woody).

The viewing will be held on Tuesday, December 8, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Washington Funeral Home, 1404 Tappahannock Blvd., Tappahannock. The graveside service will be held on Wednesday, December 9, at 11 a.m. in the First Baptist Church cemetery, 570 Marsh St., Tappahannock. Rev. Cornelius R. Holmes, pastor. Online condolences can be made to washingtonfh.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Washington Funeral Home
1404 Tappahannock Blvd.,, Tappahannock, Virginia 22560
Dec
9
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
First Baptist Church
401 Marsh Street, Tappahannock, Virginia 22560
Funeral services provided by:
Washington Funeral Home
