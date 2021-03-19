Menu
Lauren Ashley "LoLo" McNeil
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA
MCNEIL, Lauren "LoLo" Ashley, 34, of Glen Allen, went to be with the Lord, March 15, 2021.

She was preceded in death by grandma, Shirley; grandma, Judy; great-grandma, Marion; and her best friend, Duchess. She is survived by her father, Tommy McNeil (Lisa); her mother, Denise Natter (Matt); siblings, Brandon Perks (Alicia) and Ashley McNeil; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and other family members; also by her best friends, Ronnie Easton, Ashlee Guzman and their children. LoLo was a graduate of Hermitage High School, class of 2005 and worked at Smartbox for 15 years. A Celebration of Life will be held 6 p.m. Monday, March 22, 2021, at Bliley's Staples Mill. Celebration of Life will also be livestreamed at blileys.com/obituaries. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Richmond SPCA.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Celebration of Life
6:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bliley's - Staples Mill
8510 Staples Mill Road, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Deepest sorrows and sympathy to the friends and family of this really loved and laid back chic. My condolences.
Samantha
April 23, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Sheila Turner
Family
March 22, 2021
Our deepest sympathy and prayers go out to Lawrence family and friends, and we will forever Miss one of the most gentle ,caring, and beautiful spirits we have ever known
Rick and Aerrie Pontani
Friend
March 22, 2021
Erika
March 21, 2021
Lauren you were one special lady. Praying for you and all of your loved ones Love your beautiful smile and I will miss all of the photos that you post daily.
Janice Parker
March 21, 2021
So sorry for your loss the family is in my thoughts and prayers.
Dolly Waller
March 20, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Prayers for comfort for your family.
Karen Griffin
March 20, 2021
Always in our thoughts and prayers.
Rose and Tommy Aquaro
March 19, 2021
