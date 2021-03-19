MCNEIL, Lauren "LoLo" Ashley, 34, of Glen Allen, went to be with the Lord, March 15, 2021.
She was preceded in death by grandma, Shirley; grandma, Judy; great-grandma, Marion; and her best friend, Duchess. She is survived by her father, Tommy McNeil (Lisa); her mother, Denise Natter (Matt); siblings, Brandon Perks (Alicia) and Ashley McNeil; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and other family members; also by her best friends, Ronnie Easton, Ashlee Guzman and their children. LoLo was a graduate of Hermitage High School, class of 2005 and worked at Smartbox for 15 years. A Celebration of Life will be held 6 p.m. Monday, March 22, 2021, at Bliley's Staples Mill. Celebration of Life will also be livestreamed at blileys.com/obituaries
. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Richmond SPCA.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 19, 2021.