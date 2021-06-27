SPRINKLE, Lavora, died on June 14, 2021 at age 90, having lived a long and full life. She passed away with peaceful confidence in the resurrection Jesus Christ promised, and of reunion with her beloved husband, S.D. "Dan" Sprinkle, who preceded her in death in 2009.



Dan and Lavora Sprinkle met each other at Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, and then served together in mission ministries for the International Mission Board (formerly the Foreign Mission Board) from 1955 to 1978 in Argentina, Costa Rica and Panama.



Originally from New Orleans, from which she took her lifelong love of music and playing the piano, Lavora became a big fan of Richmond. Her children would tease her by making up criticisms of Richmond -- "It's a shame Richmond doesn't have pretty trees" -- to spur her indignant reactions. And Ukrop's never stopped being her favorite grocery store.



She was a loyal member of First Baptist Church in Richmond, where she served as Church Hostess from 1984 to 1996 and subsequently, as deacon and deacon emeritus. Her children were never foolish enough to find fault with First Baptist.



Whether through First Baptist Wednesday night dinners (with the help of a tight-knit squad of volunteers) or at home with family and friends, she was always a wonderful hostess, cook and baker. Throughout her adult life, she put together menus and meals to express her love for others, to celebrate holidays and family occasions and to bring people together.



In retirement, Lavora was a resident of the Lakewood Community in Richmond, where she enjoyed the companionship of many close friends, often with shared ties to First Baptist or the International Mission Board.



A memorial service will be held for her in the Simms Center at Lakewood on July 31 at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Outreach to Refugees and Immigrants Ministry of First Baptist Church Richmond.



Lavora will be very lovingly remembered by many, including her four children and their spouses, Mary Willis and her husband, Rudy, Laura Lytle and her husband, Rob, Stephen Daniel Sprinkle and his wife, Daphne Lurie and David Sprinkle; her grandchildren and their families, Karen Jaramillo and her husband, Rafael and their children, Rafael Enrique, Sarah and Samantha, Adrienne Kyzar, Michael Lane and Samuel David Sprinkle Lurie; the children of her brother, Bill Murfin; and other family members and long-time friends.



Private interment of cremains by the family will take place separately.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 27, 2021.