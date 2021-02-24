Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lawrence Edward Burruss Sr.
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Woodward Funeral Home
200 Fredericksburg Avenue
Louisa, VA
BURRUSS, Lawrence Edward Sr., peacefully departed this life on Monday, February 22, 2021, at the age of 80. He was born on November 27, 1940 and was a life-long resident of Louisa County. He was predeceased by his wife of 62 years, Barbara Carneal Burruss; his parents, Fred L. Burruss and Edith M. (Stover) Burruss; and brothers, Russell Burruss, Fred Burruss and David Burruss. He is survived by his brother, Daniel Burruss (Gladys Burruss) of Goochland; his son, Lawrence E. Burruss Jr. (Denise Burruss) of Louisa; and his daughters, Debbie B. Harkrader (Fletcher W. Harkrader III) of Louisa, Julie Y. Saunders (E. Alan Saunders) of Henrico, Cindy B. Jenkins (Steve Jenkins) of Powhatan; three grandchildren, Trey Burruss, Daniel Burruss and Shannon Bradford (Will Bradford), all of Louisa; and six great-grandchildren. Lawrence knew all of the beauty of a simple country life where he grew up hunting, fishing and gardening, raised a family, which was his greatest joy, with the love of his life, Barbara and enjoyed the benefits of many friends and relations nearby. He always had a ready smile for everyone and was quick to laugh at a good story. His good humor and compassion will be missed by all. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a graveside service only will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery on Friday, February 26, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. for all friends and family. Guestbook at woodwardfuneral.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
26
Graveside service
2:30p.m.
Hillcrest Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Woodward Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Woodward Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
SMH Inpatient Pharmacy
March 2, 2021
I AM SORRY FOR loss of your dad we praying for you and whole family. Love ,the satterwhite's
Mayme satterwhite
February 26, 2021
Love, Uni and Sara
February 25, 2021
Tom and Jean Gannon
February 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results