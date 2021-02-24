BURRUSS, Lawrence Edward Sr., peacefully departed this life on Monday, February 22, 2021, at the age of 80. He was born on November 27, 1940 and was a life-long resident of Louisa County. He was predeceased by his wife of 62 years, Barbara Carneal Burruss; his parents, Fred L. Burruss and Edith M. (Stover) Burruss; and brothers, Russell Burruss, Fred Burruss and David Burruss. He is survived by his brother, Daniel Burruss (Gladys Burruss) of Goochland; his son, Lawrence E. Burruss Jr. (Denise Burruss) of Louisa; and his daughters, Debbie B. Harkrader (Fletcher W. Harkrader III) of Louisa, Julie Y. Saunders (E. Alan Saunders) of Henrico, Cindy B. Jenkins (Steve Jenkins) of Powhatan; three grandchildren, Trey Burruss, Daniel Burruss and Shannon Bradford (Will Bradford), all of Louisa; and six great-grandchildren. Lawrence knew all of the beauty of a simple country life where he grew up hunting, fishing and gardening, raised a family, which was his greatest joy, with the love of his life, Barbara and enjoyed the benefits of many friends and relations nearby. He always had a ready smile for everyone and was quick to laugh at a good story. His good humor and compassion will be missed by all. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a graveside service only will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery on Friday, February 26, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. for all friends and family. Guestbook at woodwardfuneral.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2021.