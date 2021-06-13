Menu
Lawrence Stuart Dunaway
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
The Currie Funeral Home - Kilmarnock
116 East Church Street
Kilmarnock, VA
DUNAWAY, Lawrence Stuart, 86, of Kilmarnock, Virginia, passed away on June 10, 2021. He was President of Tri-Star Supermarket, Inc. and a U.S. Army veteran. He is survived by his wife, Jane Martin Dunaway; his children, Michael Stuart Dunaway (Jenny) of Lancaster, Mark Carlson Dunaway (Miguel) of New York, Marcelle Dunaway Greene (Bob) of Mechanicsville and Melissa Jean Dunaway of Va. Beach; five grandchildren, Christian Anthony, Ian Dunaway, Brandon Dunaway, Meghan Anthony and Tyler Dunaway; brother, Bobby Dunaway (Helga); and a sister-in-law, Janet C. Worsham (Wes). He was preceded in death by his wife and the mother of his children, Jean Carlson Dunaway. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at Currie Funeral Home, Kilmarnock. Interment will follow the service in St. Mary's Whitechapel Episcopal Church Cemetery. Family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 14, 2021 at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to River Road Food Pantry, c/o St. Mary's Whitechapel, 5940 White Chapel Road, Lancaster, Va. 22503 or Trinity Episcopal Church Renovation Fund, P.O. Box 208, Lancaster, Va. 22503.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
14
Visitation
5:00p.m.
The Currie Funeral Home - Kilmarnock
116 East Church Street P. O. Box 1275, Kilmarnock, VA
Jun
15
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
The Currie Funeral Home - Kilmarnock
116 East Church Street P. O. Box 1275, Kilmarnock, VA
Jun
15
Interment
St. Mary's Whitechapel Episcopal Church Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
The Currie Funeral Home - Kilmarnock
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My condolences to Stuart's family and Tri-Star family. For many years in the nonprofit world Stuart has been a helping hand.
Julie Dudley
Work
July 26, 2021
Your daughter, Marcelle
June 16, 2021
