DUNAWAY, Lawrence Stuart, 86, of Kilmarnock, Virginia, passed away on June 10, 2021. He was President of Tri-Star Supermarket, Inc. and a U.S. Army veteran. He is survived by his wife, Jane Martin Dunaway; his children, Michael Stuart Dunaway (Jenny) of Lancaster, Mark Carlson Dunaway (Miguel) of New York, Marcelle Dunaway Greene (Bob) of Mechanicsville and Melissa Jean Dunaway of Va. Beach; five grandchildren, Christian Anthony, Ian Dunaway, Brandon Dunaway, Meghan Anthony and Tyler Dunaway; brother, Bobby Dunaway (Helga); and a sister-in-law, Janet C. Worsham (Wes). He was preceded in death by his wife and the mother of his children, Jean Carlson Dunaway. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at Currie Funeral Home, Kilmarnock. Interment will follow the service in St. Mary's Whitechapel Episcopal Church Cemetery. Family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 14, 2021 at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to River Road Food Pantry, c/o St. Mary's Whitechapel, 5940 White Chapel Road, Lancaster, Va. 22503 or Trinity Episcopal Church Renovation Fund, P.O. Box 208, Lancaster, Va. 22503.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 13, 2021.