JOHNSON, Lawrence Edward, Sr., age 91, of Richmond, departed this life December 20, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Johnson; and one son, Lawrence E. Johnson Jr. He is survived by one daughter, Nancy A. Jeffries; two sons, Lawrence Smithers and David Gardner; three grandchildren, Lawrence E. Johnson III, Crystal N. Jeffries and Ashley Marie Reed; two great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; and other relatives and friends, among them a devoted Frazier and Lois Brooks. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mr. Johnson can be viewed Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Graveside services will be held Saturday, 12 p.m. The procession will leave from funeral home 11:30 a.m. Saturday. The governor's recommendation on social distancing will apply. Online condolences can be made at www.jenkinsjr.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2020.