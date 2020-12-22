Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lawrence Edward Johnson Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue
Richmond, VA
JOHNSON, Lawrence Edward, Sr., age 91, of Richmond, departed this life December 20, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Johnson; and one son, Lawrence E. Johnson Jr. He is survived by one daughter, Nancy A. Jeffries; two sons, Lawrence Smithers and David Gardner; three grandchildren, Lawrence E. Johnson III, Crystal N. Jeffries and Ashley Marie Reed; two great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; and other relatives and friends, among them a devoted Frazier and Lois Brooks. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mr. Johnson can be viewed Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Graveside services will be held Saturday, 12 p.m. The procession will leave from funeral home 11:30 a.m. Saturday. The governor's recommendation on social distancing will apply. Online condolences can be made at www.jenkinsjr.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
24
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
Dec
26
Service
11:30a.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
December 23, 2020
To the family & friends of Lawrence Johnson Sr., We at Mount Calvary Cemetery wish to express our deepest sympathies for the loss of your loved one and we pray that God will help to ease your pain in the days to come. We are proud and honored to be chosen as the final resting place for Lawrence. This is a responsibility that we do not take lightly and I pledge the highest level of perpetual care to honor his memory. Please do not hesitate to call us with any concerns or if there is anything we can do to make these difficult experiences any easier. Jim Glass General Mgr. Mount Calvary Cemetery 804-355-5271
Mount Calvary Cemetery
December 22, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results