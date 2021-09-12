Menu
Lawrence Elvin Lee
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel
1020 Huguenot Road
Midlothian, VA
LEE, Lawrence Elvin, 1935 to 2021, was a widowed father of three. Larry was a man of strong convictions who had great love for his family. He was their compass and rock. Larry always greeted people with a warm smile and selflessly supported those in need with his time and energy. Quick to laugh with a gleam in his eye, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. An avid golfer, Dad never stopped talking about his desire to get on the course one more time. He is survived by his children, Mark, Cheryl and David; his grandchildren, Jessie, Mitchell, Jamie, Lawrence and Morgan; and his great-grandchildren, Riley, Reese, Caleb, Lydia, Lawrence, Grace and Caroline. A viewing will be held on Monday, September 13, from 5 to 8 p.m. and a funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 14, at 11 a.m. Both will be held at Woody Funeral Home in Midlothian, Virginia. Online condolences may be left at woodyfuneral

homehuguenot.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
13
Viewing
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel
1020 Huguenot Road, Midlothian, VA
Sep
14
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel
1020 Huguenot Road, Midlothian, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. He was a great guy and neighbor. His smile was as large as personality. Our deepest sympathy.
Ray and Bev Pettway
Friend
September 12, 2021
