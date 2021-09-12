LEE, Lawrence Elvin, 1935 to 2021, was a widowed father of three. Larry was a man of strong convictions who had great love for his family. He was their compass and rock. Larry always greeted people with a warm smile and selflessly supported those in need with his time and energy. Quick to laugh with a gleam in his eye, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. An avid golfer, Dad never stopped talking about his desire to get on the course one more time. He is survived by his children, Mark, Cheryl and David; his grandchildren, Jessie, Mitchell, Jamie, Lawrence and Morgan; and his great-grandchildren, Riley, Reese, Caleb, Lydia, Lawrence, Grace and Caroline. A viewing will be held on Monday, September 13, from 5 to 8 p.m. and a funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 14, at 11 a.m. Both will be held at Woody Funeral Home in Midlothian, Virginia. Online condolences may be left at woodyfuneral