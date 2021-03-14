Menu
Lawrence Lopez
LOPEZ, Lawrence, 81, of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 11, 2021. He is survived by his sons, Advaro Hillson Lopez, Lawrence A. Lopez and Andy (Erika Star) A. Lopez; granddaughters, Kylie Lopez, Audrey Lopez, Evelyn Lopez and Karina Sullivan; grandsons, Aaron I. Lopez, Adam N. Lopez and Liam J. Lopez; great-grandchildren, Anthony Sullivan, Mya Sullivan and Leah Sullivan; brother, Armando Lopez; sisters, Angela Lopez de Castro and Rosa Izabel Lopez de Gonzales; and many other loving friends and family, both in the U.S. and El Salvador. Lawrence was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 30 years, Gladys Morena Lopez; and parents, Lorenzo Lopez and Josefina Sanchez de Lopez. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. (Rte. 10). His Celebration of Life will be held 12 p.m. on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, with his graveside service to follow at 2 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
17
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd, Richmond, VA
Mar
18
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m.
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd, Richmond, VA
Mar
18
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Sunset Memorial Park
VA
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
March 14, 2021
