LOPEZ, Lawrence, 81, of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 11, 2021. He is survived by his sons, Advaro Hillson Lopez, Lawrence A. Lopez and Andy (Erika Star) A. Lopez; granddaughters, Kylie Lopez, Audrey Lopez, Evelyn Lopez and Karina Sullivan; grandsons, Aaron I. Lopez, Adam N. Lopez and Liam J. Lopez; great-grandchildren, Anthony Sullivan, Mya Sullivan and Leah Sullivan; brother, Armando Lopez; sisters, Angela Lopez de Castro and Rosa Izabel Lopez de Gonzales; and many other loving friends and family, both in the U.S. and El Salvador. Lawrence was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 30 years, Gladys Morena Lopez; and parents, Lorenzo Lopez and Josefina Sanchez de Lopez. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. (Rte. 10). His Celebration of Life will be held 12 p.m. on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, with his graveside service to follow at 2 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park.