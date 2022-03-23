MERRYMAN, Lawrence Harvey "Larry", Jr., 79, of Hopewell, Va., passed away peacefully March 21, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence H. Merryman Sr. and Georgie Mae Shaw Merryman. He is survived by his loving wife of over 52 years, Patricia Tubbs Merryman; daughter, Laura M. Reedy and husband, Jason; daughter, Joan M. Stalnaker and husband, Jesse; grandchildren, Jared M. Reedy, Kaitlyn L. Reedy, Emma Grace Stalnaker and Elijah Gunnar Stalnaker; sisters, Barbara G. Merryman, Judy M. Mullen and husband, Johnny; as well as numerous extended family and friends. Larry served in the Air National Guard and the Army Reserves for over seven years. He was a member of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Colonial Heights. He worked for Verizon and retired after 32 years of service. Larry volunteered his time at West End Christian School, coaching various sports and helping with maintenance. He was an avid Civil War buff, enjoyed researching genealogy and spending time with his family and friends. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 24, 2022 at J.T. Morriss & Son - Hopewell Chapel, 820 W. Broadway Ave., Hopewell, Va. 23860. A funeral service will be held Friday, March 25, 2022 at 10 a.m. in the chapel. Interment will be private in Claremont Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in honor of Larry can be made to West End Christian School. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 23, 2022.