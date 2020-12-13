NICHOLAS, Lawrence Gray "Larry", Sr., 71, passed away December 6, 2020. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Barbara. He is survived by his children, Brett Robinson, Amy Pryor, Lawrence Nicholas Jr. and Keith Nicholas; his grandchildren, Chloe Robinson, James Robinson, Christopher Pryor and Pyper Pryor; and many other family and friends. Larry was a decorated U.S. Army veteran and POW of the Vietnam War. He loved fishing, sports, the lake life and spending time with loved ones. A funeral ceremony will be held 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at Bliley's-Chippenham. Condolences and a link to watch virtually can be viewed at www.blileys.com
. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to your favorite veterans charity.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 13, 2020.